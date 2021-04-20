Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Smooch

264 Carlton Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205, USA
Website
| +1 718-624-4075
Coffee on a Tree-Lined Block New York New York United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 4pm

Coffee on a Tree-Lined Block

Normally, I like my coffee shops quick and easy. As I'm always on the road, coffee is rarely a sit down thing.

But at home - when there is time to linger over coffee and no need to rush the barista through the process, Smooch is my home.

This amorphous off-the-main-street coffee bar is a hub for local Fort Greeners, families, freelancers, and neighborhood dogs. The benches outside are always packed with conversations on a weekend and during the day, the rustic decor makes for an ideal place for a laptop and cappuccino.

It may be a slow cup of coffee, but it's my favorite one.

Smooch also serves food and wine.
By Annie Shustrin , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points