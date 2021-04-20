Smooch
264 Carlton Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205, USA
| +1 718-624-4075
Sun - Sat 8am - 4pm
Coffee on a Tree-Lined BlockNormally, I like my coffee shops quick and easy. As I'm always on the road, coffee is rarely a sit down thing.
But at home - when there is time to linger over coffee and no need to rush the barista through the process, Smooch is my home.
This amorphous off-the-main-street coffee bar is a hub for local Fort Greeners, families, freelancers, and neighborhood dogs. The benches outside are always packed with conversations on a weekend and during the day, the rustic decor makes for an ideal place for a laptop and cappuccino.
It may be a slow cup of coffee, but it's my favorite one.
Smooch also serves food and wine.