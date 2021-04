Smoky Mermaid Restaurant & Bar

Eat at the Smokey Mermaid On the ground floor of the Great House Inn, the Smokey Mermaid welcomes locals and visitors, with a menu that features international cuisine and fresh seafood in a garden setting. I recommend visiting for dinner when the atmosphere is romantic and tinged with the kind of mystery one only finds in the tropics. Dining under the trees, I ordered jerk chicken, which was spicy and succulent, accompanied by steamed vegetables and excellent mashed potatoes. Hours may vary.