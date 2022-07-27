National Gallery of Denmark
Denmark’s oldest and finest collection of art is housed in a suitably grand 1890s building and a modern extension added in the 1990s. In many ways the National Gallery calls to mind New York’s Metropolitan Museum: This imposing but inviting treasury of extraordinary art overlooks Østre Anlæg, a public park, in much the same way that the Met gazes out over Central Park. In addition to excellent temporary exhibitions, you’ll find the big names of Nordic art here, including L.A. Ring, Christen Købke, and Carl Bloch. Also on display are works by Vilhelm Hammershøi, whose paintings of light streaming into quiet or empty rooms have recently soared in popularity.