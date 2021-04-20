The Creamiest Ice Cream You've Ever Tasted

This will be the creamiest ice cream you've ever had. Why? Because Smitten ice cream is made with liquid nitrogen. The liquid nitrogen cools the cream more quickly and at a colder temperature than traditional processes, resulting in smaller ice crystals and creamier ice cream. All of Smitten's ice cream is made-to-order, fresh from their liquid-nitrogen-ice-cream-making-apparatices. The only downside to Smitten? On a nice Saturday, you could wait in line for an hour for your $4 small ice cream. But, as with most things in San Francisco, it's worth the wait.