Smitten Ice Cream
432 Octavia St
| +1 415-863-1518
More info
Sun 11am - 10:30pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 10:30pm
Fri 12pm - 11pm
Sat 11am - 11pm
Delicious Ice Cream Science ExperimentsI'm a big ice cream fan and when I heard that there was a stand in Hayes Valley that uses liquid nitrogen to make ice cream, I put it on my must visit list for the next time I was in the Bay Area. I went to Hayes Valley on my last afternoon in San Francisco. There wasn't much of a line up at Smitten so I decided it was time. I ordered a salted caramel ice cream with their TCHO chocolate sauce, cinnamon shortbread bits, and whipped cream. Each ice cream is made to order from the freshest ingredients. I know the line ups can get pretty long for anything of worth in San Francisco but I'm definitely Smitten with Smitten Ice Cream. It's worth it!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
The Creamiest Ice Cream You've Ever Tasted
This will be the creamiest ice cream you've ever had. Why? Because Smitten ice cream is made with liquid nitrogen. The liquid nitrogen cools the cream more quickly and at a colder temperature than traditional processes, resulting in smaller ice crystals and creamier ice cream. All of Smitten's ice cream is made-to-order, fresh from their liquid-nitrogen-ice-cream-making-apparatices. The only downside to Smitten? On a nice Saturday, you could wait in line for an hour for your $4 small ice cream. But, as with most things in San Francisco, it's worth the wait.