Delicious Ice Cream Science Experiments

I'm a big ice cream fan and when I heard that there was a stand in Hayes Valley that uses liquid nitrogen to make ice cream, I put it on my must visit list for the next time I was in the Bay Area. I went to Hayes Valley on my last afternoon in San Francisco . There wasn't much of a line up at Smitten so I decided it was time. I ordered a salted caramel ice cream with their TCHO chocolate sauce, cinnamon shortbread bits, and whipped cream. Each ice cream is made to order from the freshest ingredients. I know the line ups can get pretty long for anything of worth in San Francisco but I'm definitely Smitten with Smitten Ice Cream. It's worth it!