Smith Tower

Website
Seattle's Original Skyscraper Seattle Washington United States

Seattle's Original Skyscraper

Once the tallest building on the West Coast, Smith Tower offered panoramic Seattle views long before there was a Space Needle. The skyscraper was built in 1914 by typewriter tycoon Lyman Cornelius Smith.

Ride an old-fashioned copper and brass elevator car up to the 35th floor observation deck and Chinese Room, where you can admire 360-degree views of the city's sights (weather permitting). There's also an outdoor observation deck for sunny days. If you go, be careful where you sit: the famed Wishing Chair, which incorporates a carved dragon and a phoenix (symbols of marriage), gave rise to a legend that any hopeful unmarried woman who sits in it will be married within a year.

(Note: The observation deck and Chinese Room are temporarily closed for remodeling and scheduled to reopen in January 2016.)
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

