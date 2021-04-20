Smith Tower
Seattle's Original SkyscraperOnce the tallest building on the West Coast, Smith Tower offered panoramic Seattle views long before there was a Space Needle. The skyscraper was built in 1914 by typewriter tycoon Lyman Cornelius Smith.
Ride an old-fashioned copper and brass elevator car up to the 35th floor observation deck and Chinese Room, where you can admire 360-degree views of the city's sights (weather permitting). There's also an outdoor observation deck for sunny days. If you go, be careful where you sit: the famed Wishing Chair, which incorporates a carved dragon and a phoenix (symbols of marriage), gave rise to a legend that any hopeful unmarried woman who sits in it will be married within a year.
(Note: The observation deck and Chinese Room are temporarily closed for remodeling and scheduled to reopen in January 2016.)