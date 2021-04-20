Smith Restaurant
75 Forks Market Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3C 0A2, Canada
| +1 204-944-2445
More info
Fri - Sun 6:30am - 12am
Mon - Thur 6:30am - 11pm
Winnipeg's New Hot Spot: SmithThe first thing that caught my attention in one of Manitoba’s newest restaurants and hot spots, Smith, located on the ground floor of the Inn at the Forks hotel, was the impeccably chic decor. A mix of the rustic Canadian landscape with modern and clean touches throughout, it incorporates such details as the Hudson Bay Company’s trademark striped pattern into its furniture and table settings. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Smith focuses on locally grown fare from Canada. While lighter fare is served, most of the fare is hearty, with offerings such as baked beer and cheese soup, grass fed beef brisket with beer mustard and onions and pan fried pickerel with scallions, ginger and lemon. The menu provides a traditional feel with a modern twist, and Manitobans come for a full meal in the restaurant or to enjoy cocktails by the fireplace in the bar and lounge area.
Ashley Castle traveled to Manitoba courtesy of Travel Manitoba and Tauck . Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Ashley’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/