Fast Fresh Burgers at Smashburger
Smashburger is fast food the way that In-n-Out is fast food. The service is faster than a sit down restaurant and there are locations all over the west coast but the food is fresh and higher quality than most fast food places. Smashburger also makes an effort to incorporate local flavor into each franchise so Colorado
customers can get grilled green chilies as a topping option, Californians get baby arugula and truffle mayo and the denizens of Vegas get a fried egg and smash sauce. I love the simplicity of the menu: burgers several different ways with beer pairings and a choice of sides (veggie fries were delish). That's it. But that's enough.