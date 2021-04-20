Where are you going?
Smashburger

1201 16th Street Mall
| +1 720-292-5121
Fast Fresh Burgers at Smashburger Denver Colorado United States

Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Wed 10:30am - 9pm
Thur, Fri 10:30am - 10pm
Sat 11am - 10pm

Smashburger is fast food the way that In-n-Out is fast food. The service is faster than a sit down restaurant and there are locations all over the west coast but the food is fresh and higher quality than most fast food places. Smashburger also makes an effort to incorporate local flavor into each franchise so Colorado customers can get grilled green chilies as a topping option, Californians get baby arugula and truffle mayo and the denizens of Vegas get a fried egg and smash sauce. I love the simplicity of the menu: burgers several different ways with beer pairings and a choice of sides (veggie fries were delish). That's it. But that's enough.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

