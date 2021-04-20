Smart City Hostels Edinburgh 50 Blackfriars St, Edinburgh EH1 1NE, UK

Wait - Is This Really a Hostel? Hostels - the word alone is strong enough to awaken the worst feelings in the world.



Dirt. Noise. Horny frat boys. Communal bathrooms. EW.



But over the last few years, a new trend emerged in Europe, and more recently over the world. Luxury hostels. Two words that don't normally go hand in hand, but that will definitely surprise even the most skeptical traveler.



Smart City Hostel is a great example of these new accommodations. Guests can opt between clean, spacious dorms or a private room, both en-suite. A rarity! Moreover, the hostel's facilities include laundry, cooking, computers and a fun, lively bar/lounge area with, get this, FREE FAST WIFI.



What more can you ask? New friends, low prices and quality accommodation. I love me some luxury, but sometimes (well, most of the time) a girl just can't afford the Ritz. And that's when luxury hostels come in handy. All the plus sides of hotels, minus the hefty check and lack of personality.



The Smart City Hostel bar is SO much fun - pub quizzes, classic Scottish dishes and cheap drinks that just don't help with the undecipherable Scottish accent but that are still very welcome after a long day of sightseeing.



Sounds good to me!