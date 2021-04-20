Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

"Smart Center"

16 Boulevard De Freidberg
Website
| +33 1 55 85 12 12
vending machine...for cars Villiers-sur-Marne France

vending machine...for cars

The year I lived in Paris was the year the SMART cars were introduced--ultra compact, designed so that DEUX could park in the space for UN...

A couple of years later, at the end of a visit back to France, our friends thought it would be fun for us to stop by a SMART dealership on the way to the airport, just to see what it would be like to sit in one of the vehicles. (They were still exceedingly rare in the States.)

What a display in the parking lot--a vending machine! The cars ARE tiny...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30