Small Car, Big City = Fab Fun

Is there anything more British than touring London in a vintage mini? I think not. Zip through the city, in and out of traffic and past iconic London landmarks in a restored classic. British racing green, vroom-vroom red or a subtle white? The choice is yours. Have a burning desire to recreate The Italian Job or a 1960s Beatles moment? Rob and Jay will make it happen. People honk, wave and take pictures of you at every stop light. You are a celebrity. This is the way to show visiting friends the sights of London... from the back seat of a vintage mini (I call front seat).