Smakverket Rasmus Meyers allé 3, 5015 Bergen, Norway

Photo by Sarah Buder More info Sun - Sat 11am - 5pm

Smakverket Visiting Bergen's sprawling art museum? Stop at this popular café tucked inside the KODE 2 building. You can try some of the best coffee in the city here, and the specials menu is simply a must if you're ready for lunch. The lineup changes frequently but usually includes large salads, artisan sandwiches, and jacket potatoes with toppings like pork kimchi. Service can be slow in the afternoon while locals and tourists flock here to get their midday caffeine fix, but Smakverket is nevertheless a great choice if you’re spending the whole day at the museum.