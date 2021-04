Smagsensen Kongens Nytorv 34, 1050 København, Denmark

Budget Friendly Sandwiches, Salad and Bagels This small no-frills shop has excellent sandwiches, bagels, and salad for sale at extremely reasonable prices. Their chicken sandwiches are always overflowing with well marinated chicken and richly flavored greens.



Eat in, or grab it to go and take it to Nyhavn if the weather is good.