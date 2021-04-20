Where are you going?
Slow Life

York Rd, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7950, South Africa
Website
| +27 82 892 0350
Sit and Unwind at Slow Life

For an introduction to the laid-back surfer community of Muizenberg, look no further than Slow Life. This is a place to sit and soak up the atmosphere and to hang out with friends; not to grab a to-go cup of coffee before running to catch the train. There is an eco-friendly theme about this cafe: artwork by regional artists adorns the walls, benches are made out of recycled wood pallets, and dogs are welcome. If you're in the mood to jam this is the kind of space to have a spare musical instrument lying around. The menu caters to a vegetarian crowd, but also features seafood - a reflection of its coastal location.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
