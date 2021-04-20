Where are you going?
Slovak Pub

62 613, Obchodná, 811 06 Bratislava, Slovakia
+421 2/529 263 67
Sat, Sun 12pm - 11pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri 11am - 12am

Eat here in Bratislava!

Not too far from the old town of Bratislava is the Slovak Pub, which is more of a restaurant of authentic Slovakian food than it is a pub. Yes, there is beer there and good beer, so this should be your go-to eatery in the city.

One of my favorite eats is the garlic soup, which is served in a hollowed out loaf of bread. Delicious!!
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Eat like a Slovak

I love the Slovak Pub in Bratislava because they do authentic, delicious national dishes. I only wish they could have come up with a better name for the restaurant.

Pirogi is one dish that you should try. Its popular in Poland but also in this neighboring country. And don't forgot to order Halusky!

