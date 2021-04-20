Slovak Pub 62 613, Obchodná, 811 06 Bratislava, Slovakia

Eat here in Bratislava! Not too far from the old town of Bratislava is the Slovak Pub, which is more of a restaurant of authentic Slovakian food than it is a pub. Yes, there is beer there and good beer, so this should be your go-to eatery in the city.



One of my favorite eats is the garlic soup, which is served in a hollowed out loaf of bread. Delicious!!