Slottsparken
Oslo, Norway
Photo courtesy of Joakim Bratlie
Royal Strolling in the Palace GardensIf you fancy a stroll in the park but don't want to stray too far from the city centre, look no further than the Royal Palace Gardens.
A typically romantic park featuring ponds, creeks, bridges and a whopping two thousand trees, the park dates from 1838 and has been a classic ever since.
Statues are dotted around the park, some by famous Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland. His Majesty the King's Guard have their HQ there, in a beautiful Swiss chalet style house dating from 1845.
Dronningparken, a smaller park within the Royal Palace Gardens, is the Royal Family's private park and has a larger array of flowers and shrubbery than the other parts of the park. Dronningparken (the Queen's Park) dates from 1751 and is open to the public from May to October.