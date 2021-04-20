Where are you going?
Slottsparken

Oslo, Norway
Royal Strolling in the Palace Gardens

If you fancy a stroll in the park but don't want to stray too far from the city centre, look no further than the Royal Palace Gardens.

A typically romantic park featuring ponds, creeks, bridges and a whopping two thousand trees, the park dates from 1838 and has been a classic ever since.

Statues are dotted around the park, some by famous Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland. His Majesty the King's Guard have their HQ there, in a beautiful Swiss chalet style house dating from 1845.

Dronningparken, a smaller park within the Royal Palace Gardens, is the Royal Family's private park and has a larger array of flowers and shrubbery than the other parts of the park. Dronningparken (the Queen's Park) dates from 1751 and is open to the public from May to October.

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

