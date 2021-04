Who doesn’t love Costa Rica ’s adorable tree sloths? From their upside-down yoga positions to their mellow “smiling” faces, sloths have a curious way about them that always inspires fascination. The Sloth Sanctuary undertakes valuable work to study and preserve two- and three-toed species as well as rescue orphaned or injured sloths. Though these herbivore mammals are very common in Costa Rica, it may be difficult to spot them in their dense, treetop habitat—making a visit to the sanctuary quite worth your time. The sanctuary relies on visitor donations to fund its medical mission. Remind kids not to touch the animals; stuffed animal sloths from the gift shop are much more squeezable.