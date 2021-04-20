Where are you going?
Sloth Sanctuary

36, Limón Province, Costa Rica
+506 2750 0775
Tue - Sun 8am - 2pm

Sloth Sanctuary

Even if you don't consider yourself an animal person, it's hard to resist the odd charm of the sloth, one of the most easily spotted mammals in Costa Rica. Easiest of all, though, is spotting them at this Cahuita sanctuary dedicated to their care. The founders stumbled into the rescue project when neighbors brought them a baby sloth whose mother had been killed by a car. That led to a vocation in sloth rescue and rehab and a full-fledged center that's open to the public for visits.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

Travesías
over 3 years ago

Sloth Sanctuary

Who doesn’t love Costa Rica’s adorable tree sloths? From their upside-down yoga positions to their mellow “smiling” faces, sloths have a curious way about them that always inspires fascination. The Sloth Sanctuary undertakes valuable work to study and preserve two- and three-toed species as well as rescue orphaned or injured sloths. Though these herbivore mammals are very common in Costa Rica, it may be difficult to spot them in their dense, treetop habitat—making a visit to the sanctuary quite worth your time. The sanctuary relies on visitor donations to fund its medical mission. Remind kids not to touch the animals; stuffed animal sloths from the gift shop are much more squeezable.

