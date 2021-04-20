Sloth Sanctuary 36, Limón Province, Costa Rica

More info Tue - Sun 8am - 2pm

Sloth Sanctuary Even if you don't consider yourself an animal person, it's hard to resist the odd charm of the sloth, one of the most easily spotted mammals in Costa Rica. Easiest of all, though, is spotting them at this Cahuita sanctuary dedicated to their care. The founders stumbled into the rescue project when neighbors brought them a baby sloth whose mother had been killed by a car. That led to a vocation in sloth rescue and rehab and a full-fledged center that's open to the public for visits.