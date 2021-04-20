Sloss Furnaces 1236, 20 32nd St N, Birmingham, AL 35222, USA

More info Sun 12pm - 4pm Tue - Sat 10am - 4pm

Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark The water tower that looms over downtown Birmingham, emblazoned with the word “SLOSS” and visible from all over the city, is synonymous with Birmingham and the rise and fall of the iron industry. During the turn of the 20th century, Birmingham became a boom town, as people from all over moved and settled here to meet the huge demand of labor needed to work in the furnaces that made steel, giving Birmingham its nickname, the Magic City. In 1970 the furnace closed, but the grounds remain a landmark to honor the industry that put Birmingham on the map, and as a memorial to the dozens of workers who lost their lives to such a dangerous trade. Sloss is not only on the National Registry of Historic Places, but is also considered one of the most haunted places in the entire country, which makes it the perfect backdrop to Sloss Fright Furnace every October, a Halloween tradition for locals. It also plays host to numerous festivals and concerts every year, so be sure to check the calendar of events on their website for the latest happenings.

