A Laidback Lunch at Sloopy's
Right on the cusp of El Porto in Manhattan Beach, and a short walk from the waves, Sloopy’s is such a laidback restaurant that it almost feels as though you’re dining in someone’s backyard. Potted plants line the walls, vines crawl up to the open skylight overhead, and wooden tables surround a fire pit at the front of the room. Come in after a morning surf session for breakfast tacos topped with avocado, or settle in at dinner for grilled salmon and dessert. But the real time to flip-flop in is at lunch, when stacked burgers and sandwiches come with crispy fries and thick shakes. Take a seat by the fire, or sit under an umbrella outside for prime people watching.