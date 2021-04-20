Slocally.com
Robidišče, 5223 Breginj, Slovenia
Making bread in a traditional wayBecome a co-creator of culinary delights. Put an apron on! Pavla will lead us to the mill where we will grind grain into flour (buckwheat, wheat, spelled, corn). You will see, it is quite a tough job. After that we will prepare dough from flour, yeast, whey, salt and fat or oil by using our hands in a way our grandmothers used to do and form lovely bread loaves. Part of the dough will be used for the preparation of plain bread and the rest for the preparation of bread stuffed with fried onions. The dough must rise twice, so in the meantime, we'll go into the garden or on a nearby lawn and pick up some herbs. You will learn how to make cottage cheese-herb spread. Loaves of bread will be baked in the oven. In the meantime, when the bread is baking, we will have enough time to visit eco farm and village Robidišče. There will be enough time to taste baked bread. Would you like to learn how to make and bake bread? Like a home experience!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Cheesemaker's cheeses
Cheese making has an old tradition in these villages. The only difference is that once they used to produce cheese from cow's milk, while nowadays it is made from sheep's milk. Tools for making cheese have modernized, though procedures have remained unchanged, which means that the milk used for cheese making isn't pasteurized. After the breakfast we will join cheesmaker Igor and watch him making cheese. The curing procedure begins immediately after milking when he adds rennet into the milk. In the meantime, when the cheese mass is formating, we will take a look around eco farm. Animals, such as horses, chickens, ducks, Vietnamese pig, cat will welcome us on our little tour. Cheese is almost ready. Lets taste some whey, curd and cheese! Igor's priorities are quality and maintainance od domestic production of sheep cheese. Follow him in the process of making tasty cheese!
almost 7 years ago
Shepherd and succulent pasture
Would you like to spend the morning with a shepherd? In this case it will be necessary to get up very early. Shepherd's days begins with milking sheep and goats. We'll jump into his scedule at about 7am. After milking, the inevitable smell of pastoral breakfast will drag us to the table. Then we will accompany our shepherd and his flock to grazing. We will be following him at pastoral tasks and help him in preventing his sheep and goats from entering the gardens and running down to the village. In the case of free grazing of sheep and goats, the shepherd will require our vigilant eye and quick feet for two whole hours. In these circumstances animals are moving a lot and requiring more of our attention. If the sheep and goats are moved to paddock, it will take one hour to help the shepherd. This way we will also have more time to observe the animals, their eating habits, the way they calm down, etc. In case we calm down the animals, there is enough time to log shoots of young trees and shrubs. We will even whittle our own pastoral stick. Join the shepherd and his flock on succulent pasture!
almost 7 years ago
Local speciality: Pockets with cheese and wild herbs
Pockets with cottage cheese and wild herbs are one of the specialties of organic farm Robidišče. Together with a housekeeper Pavla we will learn how to prepare a potato pockets, and afterwards stuff them with herbs, picked up at nearby meadow or garden, and with homemade cottage cheese. Test you kitchen skills and enjoy the delights that you will prepare by yourself!
Soustvarjaj d
Soustvarjaj d
almost 7 years ago
Frika with polenta in a local way
Frika with polenta is a traditional dish from Breginski kot. Frika is an old shepherds' dish made with chopped potatoes, cheese and beaten eggs. Polenta from corn was often a substitute for bread. Pavla from the eco farm Robidišče will teach you how to prepare polenta in the traditional way- preparing in the in the old pot. Mmm! Taste your culinary skills and learned how to prepare frika with polenta!