Slocally.com

Shepherd and succulent pasture

Would you like to spend the morning with a shepherd? In this case it will be necessary to get up very early. Shepherd's days begins with milking sheep and goats. We'll jump into his scedule at about 7am. After milking, the inevitable smell of pastoral breakfast will drag us to the table. Then we will accompany our shepherd and his flock to grazing. We will be following him at pastoral tasks and help him in preventing his sheep and goats from entering the gardens and running down to the village. In the case of free grazing of sheep and goats, the shepherd will require our vigilant eye and quick feet for two whole hours. In these circumstances animals are moving a lot and requiring more of our attention. If the sheep and goats are moved to paddock, it will take one hour to help the shepherd. This way we will also have more time to observe the animals, their eating habits, the way they calm down, etc. In case we calm down the animals, there is enough time to log shoots of young trees and shrubs. We will even whittle our own pastoral stick. Join the shepherd and his flock on succulent pasture!