Find a True Indie Spirit at Slim'sThe cartoony neon sign and the snaking line signal you’ve arrived at Slim’s, the SOMA-based venue that books bands that are often followed by cultish clusters of youth. Started by Boz Scaggs in 1988, Slim’s is the kind of indie venue that attracts performers on the cusp of making it: Passenger played here in both December 2012 and July 2013, just as the singer-songwriter’s hit song “Let Her Go” found peak momentum. The venue has also played host to major names like Kings of Leon, Radiohead, and Prince.
The main floor of Slim’s is standing room only, but big enough to leave you some wiggle room, and the brick walls make for a warm atmosphere amidst crowds of euphoric fans. Though the venue welcomes all ages, it’s not a dry establishment, and an L-shaped bar ensures 21-and-older guests are on the same level as their younger counterparts.
If you’re one who avoids crowdsurfing at all costs, order a dinner & admission ticket to get out of the fray. Here, you’ll enjoy a three-course prix fixe meal on a small balcony that offers table seating for up to 30 guests. If you can’t snag one of those tickets, Slim’s is still a good place for a bite. The venue serves snacks, pizzas, and burgers (including a house-made vegan burger). A happy hour rewards early-bird guests.
After the show, head down the street to Bar Agricole for an expertly mixed cocktail to help you unwind.