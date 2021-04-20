Slickers County Ice Cream
Cari insists that every client who visits Prince Edward County stop at Slickers Ice Cream
. Its owners, Marie Frye and Pat Hacker, were pioneers in creating artisanal products featuring local ingredients. The apples, berries, and rhubarb used in their ice cream, which is available only from May to October, are all locally grown. Their production is limited with only a handful of retailers carrying the ice cream, so if you want to taste it, you’ll probably have to make the journey to their old-fashioned parlor on Bloomfield’s Main Street. If you are ready to let Cari lead you to Canada’s sweet spots, start by reading her itinerary to Ottawa and Prince Edward County on AFAR Journeys
.