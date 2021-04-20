Where are you going?
Slickers County Ice Cream

271 Bloomfield Main St, Bloomfield, ON K0K 1G0, Canada
Website
| +1 613-393-5433
Slickers County Ice Cream Canada

Slickers County Ice Cream

Cari insists that every client who visits Prince Edward County stop at Slickers Ice Cream. Its owners, Marie Frye and Pat Hacker, were pioneers in creating artisanal products featuring local ingredients. The apples, berries, and rhubarb used in their ice cream, which is available only from May to October, are all locally grown. Their production is limited with only a handful of retailers carrying the ice cream, so if you want to taste it, you’ll probably have to make the journey to their old-fashioned parlor on Bloomfield’s Main Street. If you are ready to let Cari lead you to Canada’s sweet spots, start by reading her itinerary to Ottawa and Prince Edward County on AFAR Journeys.
By cari gray , AFAR Travel Advisor

