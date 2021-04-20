Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sled Island Music

2206a 4 St SW, Calgary, AB T2S 1W9, Canada
Website
| +1 403-229-2901
Indie Rock with Heart Calgary Canada

Indie Rock with Heart

For one week in late June, the Sled Island music and arts festival fills the downtown core’s top venues with the best in Canadian indie music. Past performers include Austin, Texas rockers, Explosions in the Sky, and up-and-coming Canadian star, Colin Stetson. Though the festival was cancelled this year due to the flooding, it will be back in 2014 thanks to generous advance ticket purchasers donated the cost of their ticket to the event rather than requesting a refund. Donators did receive perks, however, including $200 passes to the Calgary International Film Fest, t-shirts and tickets to partner events until next year’s fest. Sled Island 2014: bigger and better!

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points