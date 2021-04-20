Indie Rock with Heart
For one week in late June, the Sled Island music and arts festival fills the downtown core’s top venues with the best in Canadian indie music. Past performers include Austin
, Texas rockers, Explosions in the Sky, and up-and-coming Canadian star, Colin Stetson. Though the festival was cancelled this year due to the flooding, it will be back in 2014 thanks to generous advance ticket purchasers donated the cost of their ticket to the event rather than requesting a refund. Donators did receive perks, however, including $200 passes to the Calgary International Film Fest, t-shirts and tickets to partner events until next year’s fest. Sled Island 2014: bigger and better!