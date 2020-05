Slab City Slab City, CA 92233, USA

Slab City: Where Burning Man lives Full-Time Slab City is a commune of squatters on an old military base in the Imperial Valley of Southern California. Dusty trailers and makeshift homes cover this sandy neighborhood, complete with a stage and party venue, as seen in the movie Into the Wild, for Saturday night concerts. Look out for the watering hole, hot springs, and pool turned skateboard park. Plan for a hotel elsewhere.