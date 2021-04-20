Sky's The Limit Ballooning Adventures
3251 Camino De Los Coches, Carlsbad, CA 92009, USA
| +1 760-602-0295
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm
Float over San Diego on a balloon adventure!If you've never ridden in a hot air balloon, this experience should definitely be on your list of things to do in San Diego. Given the amount of open space around San Diego, there are a few balloon companies to choose. I chose Sky's the Limit because their pilots had the most experience. The pilot who flew my balloon told me the highest he'd ever gone was over Mt. Kilimanjaro!
It was such a beautiful experience to float in the sky and view the Earth down below. After we landed, the pilot brought out Champagne to celebrate the landing. Apparently, this tradition goes way back when people were first ballooning. The first hot air balloons were invented in France and when the pilots would land in someone's field, they were often met with angry pitchfork wielding farmers. They realized that if they held up and opened a bottle of Champagne after landing, the farmers would recognize the pilots were from France.