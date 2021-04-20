SkyPoint Observation Deck

The best view of the Gold Coast is in Surfers Paradise

I adore the view from Skypoint, Queensland's tallest building situated in the heart of Surfers Paradise. It's worth the $22 admission fee to be smoothly shot up into the air at the rate of three stories per second to Level 77.



The brave can do the Skypoint Climb, a walking tour up the pinnacle of the building on the roof, but I prefer the view from the lounge. 360 degree views let you see down the Gold Coast all the way to Coolangatta and a few blocks back from the shore, the home to some of Australia's wealthiest - the Gold Coast canals (this view), straight ahead is nothing but the beach and an endless expanse of the Pacific Ocean, more coast and canals to the right and from the back of the building, views out to the lush Gold Coast Hinterland (visible in top right corner of this image).



Grab a meal or a drink up here - you'll be surprised how long you can happily spend up here. I've been up before and yet on my last visit I was still up there for nearly 2 hours.



If you love the view, you can enjoy it for even longer by staying in Q1, the residential and holiday apartments in the building.



It's rarely advertised, but the Gold Coast has more than 400km of canals (more than Venice!), fringed with luxury homes and dotted with jet skis and yachts zipping across the water. The canals are much wider than in Venice and are just as bad to swim in - they're full of bull sharks. Stick to the beautiful beaches instead!