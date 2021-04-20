Skyline Teahouse
224, Taiwan, New Taipei City, Ruifang District, 九份豎崎路31號
| +886 2 2496 7733
Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm
Skyline TeahouseJiufen Old Street is a fantastic place to spend the day. The tightly packed alleys around the area are full of tea shops and food vendors selling everything from classic pork bao buns to floral flavored ice cream wrapped in a rice-like tortilla and sprinkled with shaved peanut bridle and cilantro. After wandering the alleys a great place is to unwind is the Skyline Tea House. Each floor of the tea house allows patrons to choose between sitting outside with incredible views of the sea or inside where the cozy decor make you feel right at home.
Colin Roohan traveled to Taiwan courtesy of Taiwan Tourism, Ritz Tours, and Eva Air. His highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Colin’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/