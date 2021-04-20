Where are you going?
Skyline Drive

Skyline Dr
Cruisin' through the Shenandoah Luray Virginia United States

Cruisin' through the Shenandoah

Just less than two hours outside D.C., enter through one of its four entrances to gain access to this majestic 105-mile long National Scenic Byway located within the grounds of Shenandoah National Park. As you meander Skyline Drive at the maximum speed of 35 mph on the crest of the Blue Ridge Mountains, stop at any of the 75 overlooks offering magnificent views of the Shenandoah Valley to west and the Virginia Piedmont to the east. With an abundance of wildlife, recreation, mountains, foliage, waterfalls, and lush streams, discover a rugged, yet serene landscape.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

