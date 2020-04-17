Skylight Books 1818 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA

Photo courtesy of Skylight Books More info Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

Skylight Books This 24-year-old indie bookshop in cool Los Feliz is a destination itself—in addition to devoted regulars who come for the author readings and book discussions held several times a week, the skylit space (with a tree growing inside!) attracts a lot of walk-in traffic. The store is on Vermont Avenue, on a stretch with lots of appeal—it’s around the corner from the vintage Los Feliz movie theater with neighboring cafés, boutiques, coffee shops, and diners. Be sure to look up from your book to scan for recognizable faces among the other people browsing: The surrounding blocks are where lots of actors, artists, musicians, and writers live.