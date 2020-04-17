Skylight Books
1818 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
| +1 323-660-1175
Photo courtesy of Skylight Books
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
Skylight BooksThis 24-year-old indie bookshop in cool Los Feliz is a destination itself—in addition to devoted regulars who come for the author readings and book discussions held several times a week, the skylit space (with a tree growing inside!) attracts a lot of walk-in traffic. The store is on Vermont Avenue, on a stretch with lots of appeal—it’s around the corner from the vintage Los Feliz movie theater with neighboring cafés, boutiques, coffee shops, and diners. Be sure to look up from your book to scan for recognizable faces among the other people browsing: The surrounding blocks are where lots of actors, artists, musicians, and writers live.
More Recommendations
almost 6 years ago
Skylight Books, Los Angeles
“This is the perfect West Coast counterpoint to McNally Jackson. It makes you want to pick up a book—or a pen. Here, though, if you’re not writing a screenplay, you’re not really writing at all.” —Fred Dust 181 N. Vermont Ave. (323) 660-1175.