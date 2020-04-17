Where are you going?
Skylight Books

1818 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Website
| +1 323-660-1175
Skylight Books, Los Angeles Los Angeles California United States

Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

Skylight Books

This 24-year-old indie bookshop in cool Los Feliz is a destination itself—in addition to devoted regulars who come for the author readings and book discussions held several times a week, the skylit space (with a tree growing inside!) attracts a lot of walk-in traffic. The store is on Vermont Avenue, on a stretch with lots of appeal—it’s around the corner from the vintage Los Feliz movie theater with neighboring cafés, boutiques, coffee shops, and diners. Be sure to look up from your book to scan for recognizable faces among the other people browsing: The surrounding blocks are where lots of actors, artists, musicians, and writers live.
By Ann Shields , AFAR Staff

