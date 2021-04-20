Skydive Puerto Vallarta
Francisco Medica Asencio 2485, Plaza Peninsula Local 11 K., Zona Hotelera Norte, Zona Hotelera Nte., 48333 Puerto de Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
| +52 1 322 189 3909
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm
Skydive over the SeaGranted, it's not every traveler's idea of a fun vacation activity, but there are people for whom skydiving in the destinations they travel to is an important tick-mark on the bucket list. For visitors who need that up-in-the-air adrenaline rush, Skydive Vallarta can facilitate it.
Their instructors, who do tandem jumps with customers, have more than 18 years of experience and more than 12,000 jumps under their belts. Dives take place over Puerto Vallarta's bay, from a height of 9,000 feet, and finish off with a sandy beach landing.