Skydebanen

Absalonsgade 12, 1658 København, Denmark
+45 33 23 18 59
Mon - Fri 9:30am - 5pm

This hidden park will leave you feeling like you're walking into someone's back yard...but don't worry! It is open to the public and well worth poking your head into.

Now a park in the heart of Vesterbro with a large children's playground, the park is actually a converted shooting range.

Its most distinctive feature is a huge neo-Gothic wall that looks like the entrance to a palace and was built in 1887 to stop stray bullets from hitting pedestrians on Istedgade.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

