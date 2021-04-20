Skydebanegade 4, 1709 København
Skydebanegade 4, 1709 København, Denmark
Sort Kaffe og Vinyl: Two Great Things in One
It's a vinyl record shop AND a cafe! If only I was coordinated enough to flip through rare vinyl while sipping a cup of coffee.
