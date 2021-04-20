Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Skydebanegade 4, 1709 København

Skydebanegade 4, 1709 København, Denmark
Sort Kaffe og Vinyl: Two Great Things in One Copenhagen Denmark

Sort Kaffe og Vinyl: Two Great Things in One

It's a vinyl record shop AND a cafe! If only I was coordinated enough to flip through rare vinyl while sipping a cup of coffee. 

By April Kilcrease , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30