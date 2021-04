SKYCITY Grand Hotel 90 Federal St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

The Grand One Technophiles will think the grandest thing about this hotel is the free Wi-Fi with no time limit or data cap! As well as having three premium restaurants, a day spa, a great gym, an on call doctor and a baby-sitting service, this 5-star Hotel is only an airbridge away from the SkyCity complex and casino. Got some extra cash to splash? Check out The Conservatory, the Grand's exclusive function space which is available for private hire and opens out to a large outdoor deck.