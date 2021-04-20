Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Skybar

Traders Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Stall 7, Jalan Pinang, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Website
| +60 3-2332 9888
Drink in the Sky Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

More info

Sun - Thur 10am - 1am
Fri, Sat 10am - 3am

Drink in the Sky

I don't think it is any big secret that one of the best views of Kuala Lumpur's Petronas Towers can be seen at the Sky Bar. The Sky Bar is located on the 33rd floor of the Traders Hotel. It is über hip, with an amazing interior, but its coolness doesn't warrant the prices to eat there (considering you can have a fabulous meal in K.L. for $5-10), so I would recommend just going for a drink (or three, in my case).

No reservation is needed to grab a table near the bar, and, if you're lucky enough, you can get a high-top table near the windows. Have a few drinks while ambient lounge music pumps from the speakers and have fun people watching.
By Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30