Sky Garden Bali

Jl. Raya Legian No.61, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 755423
Kuta's Mega Club Kuta Indonesia

More info

Sun - Sat 5pm - 4am

Kuta's Mega Club

61 Legian is the mega club that used to be called Sky Garden but now incorporates the Sky Dome Super Club, a sports bar, a couple of restaurants, lounges and an R n'B club. It's massive and I don't think I've ever been there without losing one or more of my friends sometime during the night. There are always promotions, famous DJs and events going on so check the website to see what's happening.

www.61legian.com

By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

