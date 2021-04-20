Skukuza Rest Camp
South Africa
| +27 13 735 4000
Photo courtesy of @sanspark
Sun - Sat 6am - 5:30pm
Skukuza Rest CampThe largest rest camp in Kruger, Skukuza also serves as the operational headquarters for South African National Parks. If you entered Kruger at one of the quieter gates around the southern perimeter (like Crocodile Bridge), it can almost feel like a mini-city. For day visitors or those on self-guided safaris, Skukuza is the best place to refuel and shop for essentials before heading back into the bush. It’s also an ideal location from which to plan your route (notices and announcements are often posted here) or book an open-vehicle safari drive with a ranger or tracker (available at dawn, dusk, and nighttime).
If you wish to spend the night at Skukuza, you can book accommodations online through the SANParks website. Options range from simple campsites (bring your own tent and supplies) to tented camps (featuring springy beds and fresh linens) to air-conditioned guesthouses with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, kitchens, and even cable television.