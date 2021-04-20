Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Skovveien gull, sølv & diamanter

Skovveien 29, 0257 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 56 22 88
Old-School Jewelery Shopping Oslo Norway

More info

Mon - Wed, Fri 10am - 5pm
Thur 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 3pm

Old-School Jewelery Shopping

A small local jeweler, Skovveien Gull, Sølv & Diamanter is located in Skovveien, right behind the Royal Palace. It prides itself in not being part of a chain, and treating the profession in an old-school manner - the staff are trained jewelers and really know their way around precious metals and stones.

The staff have over 45 years of experience in mending and repairs, reselling and redesigning.

They also sell new pieces in gold or silver, with a wide array of gemstones and pearls.
By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points