Skovveien gull, sølv & diamanter
Skovveien 29, 0257 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 56 22 88
Mon - Wed, Fri 10am - 5pm
Thur 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 3pm
Old-School Jewelery ShoppingA small local jeweler, Skovveien Gull, Sølv & Diamanter is located in Skovveien, right behind the Royal Palace. It prides itself in not being part of a chain, and treating the profession in an old-school manner - the staff are trained jewelers and really know their way around precious metals and stones.
The staff have over 45 years of experience in mending and repairs, reselling and redesigning.
They also sell new pieces in gold or silver, with a wide array of gemstones and pearls.