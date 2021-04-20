Fun in the Sun

The photo above is of a sculpture by Ted Gall entitled 'Sun Worshipper, ' which symbolizes the strength and heroism of the Native American figure he created out of tiny pieces of welded metal. The photo angle captures the essence of the sculpture, but does make it difficult to see. Check out the link below for a better view, or you can go see it for yourself. Located just a bit north of downtown Chicago is the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park. This two mile stretch of McCormick Boulevard runs north/south between Touhy Avenue and Dempster Street and features over 60 incredible sculptures.