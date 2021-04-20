Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park
McCormick Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076, USA
| +1 847-679-4265
Sun 9am - 5pm
Larger than LifeLocated a bit north of downtown Chicago is the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park. This two-mile stretch of McCormick Boulevard runs north/south between Touhy Avenue and Dempster Street and features over 60 incredible sculptures. The one featured above is called 'Second Breath' by Maurice Blik, a survivor of the Holocaust. I find it to be the most moving sculpture in the entire park. If you care to escape the bustling city, take a quick drive and come see art that is literally larger than life.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Fun in the Sun
The photo above is of a sculpture by Ted Gall entitled 'Sun Worshipper, ' which symbolizes the strength and heroism of the Native American figure he created out of tiny pieces of welded metal. The photo angle captures the essence of the sculpture, but does make it difficult to see. Check out the link below for a better view, or you can go see it for yourself.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Big Head
I passed this gigantic head while driving to work one day when I moved to Chicago nine years ago. I've never found out the name of the sculpture, nor the artist that created it. I still drive by it, and it's still a mystery to me, but I love it.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Puzzling Art
Whether driving by on the road or riding a bike along the perfectly kept path, the sculptures that you find up in Skokie will never cease to impress and puzzle you. For example, I've still never quite figured out what this one is all about, but it's still fun to ponder on occasion.