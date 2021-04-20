Skippers Restaurant

Family Friendly Food
Skipper's is the original, real deal, authentic drive-in restaurant from the 1950s era. But don't think that just because the place is a throwback that it isn't forward thinking with its small yet eclectic menu. Venture inside and grab a booth, or sit in your car like the good old days, you make the call. Then you have some choices on your hands. You can order up an Italian beef, or a gyro, and add some fries and a milkshake—like back in the day. Or, you'll be pleased to know Skipper's also has a 'Health Smart' menu that includes everything from spinach pie, to garden and chef salads (with grilled chicken), and they even get creative with their gyro salad, too. It's like your very own pick-a-path book, you decide which way to go. So go healthy, or go hearty, but don't skip Skipper's.