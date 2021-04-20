Where are you going?
Skippers Restaurant

120 South Elmhurst Road
Website
| +1 847-541-0200
Family Friendly Food Wheeling Illinois United States

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm

Family Friendly Food

Skipper's is the original, real deal, authentic drive-in restaurant from the 1950s era. But don't think that just because the place is a throwback that it isn't forward thinking with its small yet eclectic menu. Venture inside and grab a booth, or sit in your car like the good old days, you make the call. Then you have some choices on your hands. You can order up an Italian beef, or a gyro, and add some fries and a milkshake—like back in the day. Or, you'll be pleased to know Skipper's also has a 'Health Smart' menu that includes everything from spinach pie, to garden and chef salads (with grilled chicken), and they even get creative with their gyro salad, too. It's like your very own pick-a-path book, you decide which way to go. So go healthy, or go hearty, but don't skip Skipper's.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

