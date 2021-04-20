Sketch Ice Cream 2080 4th Street

Sketch Ice Cream Specialties When you're in Berkeley, exploring the famous Fourth Street shopping area, make sure you make your way down to Sketch Ice Cream!



They make their ice cream fresh, every morning- hence the name 'sketch'. They use Straus organic milk and join it with seasonal fruits and all natural ingredients, coupled to blow your mind and keep you coming back for more.



It's not just the ice cream! There are also the house-made pastries, cookies and coffee to please the whole crowd.



Make me proud in Berkeley, swing by Sketch in Berkeley and have a taste.

