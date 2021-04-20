Where are you going?
Sketch Ice Cream

2080 4th Street
Website
| +1 510-984-0294
Sketch Ice Cream Specialties Berkeley California United States

Sketch Ice Cream Specialties

When you're in Berkeley, exploring the famous Fourth Street shopping area, make sure you make your way down to Sketch Ice Cream!

They make their ice cream fresh, every morning- hence the name 'sketch'. They use Straus organic milk and join it with seasonal fruits and all natural ingredients, coupled to blow your mind and keep you coming back for more.

It's not just the ice cream! There are also the house-made pastries, cookies and coffee to please the whole crowd.

Make me proud in Berkeley, swing by Sketch in Berkeley and have a taste.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

