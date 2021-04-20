Where are you going?
Skagway

Skagway, AK 99840, USA
Dog-sledding in Skagway, Alaska

After flying over glaciers, I'd land in a dog camp on Denver Glacier, where I'd learn how to drive a dog sled with a few mushers who were training for the Iditarod. How could I resist an adventure like that? The day started with us 'gearing up' in heavy glacier boots and bright orange zip-up vests, so we could be easily spotted against the snow in a nearly blinding sun. Then everyone weighed in. It's a necessity, to make sure that everyone in the group – a dozen or so cruisers - don't overload the helicopters. At nearly $500 a person, the price had me questioning my sanity at times, but this was still feeling like a potential once-in-a-lifetime type adventure. Here's a blow-by-blow: two hours of pure magic.
By Dawn Reiss , AFAR Contributor

Alain Champagne
almost 7 years ago

Hop onto a Glacier

If you have a chance of making it to Alaska make sure you try and get to a glacier and get that feeling for the immense strenght and beauty nature has to offer.

