Dog-sledding in Skagway, Alaska After flying over glaciers, I'd land in a dog camp on Denver Glacier, where I'd learn how to drive a dog sled with a few mushers who were training for the Iditarod. How could I resist an adventure like that? The day started with us 'gearing up' in heavy glacier boots and bright orange zip-up vests, so we could be easily spotted against the snow in a nearly blinding sun. Then everyone weighed in. It's a necessity, to make sure that everyone in the group – a dozen or so cruisers - don't overload the helicopters. At nearly $500 a person, the price had me questioning my sanity at times, but this was still feeling like a potential once-in-a-lifetime type adventure. Here's a blow-by-blow: two hours of pure magic.