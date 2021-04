Six Senses Spa Unnamed Road

Unwind at the Finest Spa in the Americas Puntacana is home to the Americas' only Six Senses Spa, a globally recognized purveyor of pampering. The Six Senses Spa, located at La Cana Golf & Beach Club, features peaceful treatment rooms for both solo and couple's experiences, numerous baths and steam rooms, and a wide array of massage options, from the Six Senses Signature to hot-stone therapy.