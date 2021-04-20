Six Flags Great America

Roller Coasters and Water Slides at Six Flags
Roller coasters, oh yeah! Six Flags is a classic theme park with roller coasters, carnival rides, hot dogs and funnel cakes on the midway and evening shows with gunfights and singing contests. But Six Flags also has a 10,000 square foot water park with rides and a simulated ocean making it a full day of entertainment for everyone. The fall is a great time to visit Six Flags because the weather is still warm and they have a Fright Fest from September through October complete with Monstertainment shows, all manner of scary rides and attractions and zombies, ghosts and terrors on the midway ready to scare the pants off you and pose for pictures. Six Flags is less than an hour’s drive from Chicago
. Fright Fest tickets are $32 and park passes are around $65 but I’d recommend looking online for a discount deal. Season passes are only $66, so if you think you’ll go more than once it’s worth the investment.