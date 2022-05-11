Six Flags Fiesta Texas

17000 W I-10, San Antonio, TX 78257, USA
https://www.sixflags.com/fiestatexas
e41510208d7e4ba144b60bd3fa887c5f.jpg

visitantonio.com

e41510208d7e4ba144b60bd3fa887c5f.jpg

Whether you’re seeking roller coasters that will leave your heart pounding or family-friendly rides that will keep the little ones entertained, you’ll find them at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. From the Iron Rattler, which drops riders 171 feet and reaches speeds of 70 miles per hour, to Buckarooz, a bouncy tower created for “little cowpokes,” there’s something here for everyone. There’s also live entertainment, shopping, a variety of restaurants, and a water park that’s open during the summer. Dedicate a day to discovering this famous amusement park. Just be sure to wear sunscreen.

By AFAR Editors
