Siwa Oasis Siwa Oasis, Siwa, Matrouh Governorate, Egypt

Heart shine. Perhaps it takes a trip to the middle of nowhere, somewhere like Siwa, to remind oneself of their insignificance in this big, beautiful world. And of how truly important one thing is: having gratitude. The desert allowed me to stop for a moment and be grateful: for my life, my family, my friends, my amazing job and, of course, my olives from Abdallah's garden.