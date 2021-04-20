Sivananda Yoga Ashram
Nassau, The Bahamas
| +1 866-559-5167
Yoga Ashram On The BeachDown the beach from the wildness and noise from the Atlantis hotels and expensive food that is eh - is a serene slice of yoga heaven at Sivananda Ashram. The daily routine starts early in the morning and modest attire is required within the ashram but you have plenty of free time to spend on the beach in quiet ashram area. Rooms are Simple but clean. There are 2 vegetarian meals a day. When you leave this yoga vacation you will be relaxed, revitalized and rejuvenated.
almost 7 years ago
Yoga Ashram In The Bahamas
Some more pics of Sivananda Ashram in the Bahamas.