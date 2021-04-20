Where are you going?
Sivananda Yoga Ashram

Nassau, The Bahamas
Website
| +1 866-559-5167
Down the beach from the wildness and noise from the Atlantis hotels and expensive food that is eh - is a serene slice of yoga heaven at Sivananda Ashram. The daily routine starts early in the morning and modest attire is required within the ashram but you have plenty of free time to spend on the beach in quiet ashram area. Rooms are Simple but clean. There are 2 vegetarian meals a day. When you leave this yoga vacation you will be relaxed, revitalized and rejuvenated.
By Ilene Schreider

Ilene Schreider
almost 7 years ago

Yoga Ashram In The Bahamas

Some more pics of Sivananda Ashram in the Bahamas.

