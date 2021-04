Sittwe Pier

Fishy Fossils These are fish carcasses that have been flayed into strips and dried at main market in Sittwe, located in the far western state of Arakhine in Myanmar --they look almost prehistoric! The smell is pretty overwhelming and pretty much exemplifies the overall atmosphere of the Market--definitely a hardcore experience as the weight of 2,000+ eyes will be upon you if do not look Burmese since there are so few foreigners who venture to this part of the country.