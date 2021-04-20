Sitges, Spain

About 30 minutes off the coast of Spain lays a beautiful little town that has 28,171 locals that reside on this piece of paradise. Having my family here for the weekend, I wanted to give them a taste of Barcelona, but also show them that it is not all hustle and bustle here. So with that being said, we took the venture to the southwest of Spain and ended up in Sitges.



Not only was this place completely opposite of Barcelona, but it was also a very nice and quick escape from the craziness that Barcelona brings about. Sitges is known for its beaches, night spots, and historical sights and was a very family oriented area, so it was the perfect place to go explore with my family. Since the weather was so nice on that day, we decided to go to the beach and have a picnic. We ordered a delicious pizza from one of the restaurants above the beach, picked up some treats and drinks from around town and hit the sand. The nice thing about this area (or at least at the time that we went) was that it was not too packed like the Barcelona beaches. Not only that but there was no real worry about pickpockets when you wanted to go test the waters and go for a swim.



After the beach we went to explore the town a little and see what else Sitges had to offer. While wandering the streets, we came across many cute little shopping stores, bakeries, flee markets as well as old movie posters and film supplies that were being debuted in the streets. We were very curious to why they were exhibiting film supplies on the boardwalk and finally came to the realization that some sort of film festival was going on down in the main center of town. Little did we know that Sitges is well known for their film festivals and the one being held this time around was Zombie. Not only can you view new and old films and trailers at this event but also submit your own personal work for viewing. This was quite an event being held in this small town, and one that was pretty cool to experience.



After this very fun and tiring excursion, we took the train back into the city, which is about 30 minutes, and went back to our daily routine for the week of site seeing and exploring the charming Barcelona city. I did very much enjoy wandering this city and do hope to return to Sitges either this year or sometime in the future. It was a very beautiful city and a relaxing one at that.