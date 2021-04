Sisulus Sculpture Westgate, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa

Walter and Albertina Sisulu, two leaders of the new South Africa Nelson Mandela was best man at their wedding in 1944. Walter went on to be a leader of the ANC and the anti-apartheid movement. Ma Sisulu was a leader in her own right, starting with her arrest and two month stint in solitary confinement in 1963. They were known for their dedication to each other as well as to the country and their cause.