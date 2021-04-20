Where are you going?
Sip-n-doodle

6842 Main St Suite 103, Frisco, TX 75033, USA
Website
| +1 972-886-8628
Relaxed Painting Frisco Texas United States

Relaxed Painting

Get creative with a beverage in-hand at Sip-n-doodle! Full of friendly Texans, the relaxed atmosphere here brings out your confidently creative side (if not, the wine will). Don't expect a formal lesson (perhaps tips on basic technique) but I find the pressure free atmosphere even better for my creativity.

It's all about the experience of mingling with locals, dirtying your hands, bonding with friends and wetting your whistle!
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

