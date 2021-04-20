Sip-n-doodle 6842 Main St Suite 103, Frisco, TX 75033, USA

Relaxed Painting Get creative with a beverage in-hand at Sip-n-doodle! Full of friendly Texans, the relaxed atmosphere here brings out your confidently creative side (if not, the wine will). Don't expect a formal lesson (perhaps tips on basic technique) but I find the pressure free atmosphere even better for my creativity.



It's all about the experience of mingling with locals, dirtying your hands, bonding with friends and wetting your whistle!