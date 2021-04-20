Sinhagad Fort
Sinhagad Ghat Road, Dist Pune, Thoptewadi, Maharashtra 411025, India
More info
Sun - Sat 5am - 6pm
Take to the Hills and Explore the Sinhagad FortWhen the city gets overbearing the people of Pune hit the hills, and one of their favorite destinations is the Sinhagad Fort.
Sinhagad Fort was named in honor of a fallen Maratha warrior, and the name translates as Lion Fort. It stands at 4,300 feet above sea level on the Sahyadri Hills, and back in the day was of great strategic value to the Maratha rulers of Pune.
Today it is a popular day trip destination, and while it's accessible all year round, the monsoons are the best (though busiest) time to visit. During this season, the harsh sun slowly starts to mellow and a lush green carpet fans across the hills. Waterfalls and springs form in crevasses in the landscape and bird calls fill the air.
Sinhagad is about a 45-minute drive from the city. It’s an easy 20-minute hike up from the base of the hill to the top, though note that the paths might not be in the best condition.
If the trek wipes you out you can buy piping hot chai from the villagers at the makeshift stalls, and try local specialties such as the deep fried fritters and the pithla-bhakri—a thick onion and gram flour gravy and a flat bread.